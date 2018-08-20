45-year-old dalit man beaten to death by his niece's lover

national

A 45-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district allegedly by his niece's lover who is from a different caste, police said today. The incident happened a couple of days back at Bhagwantpur village in Bilsanda area -- 215 km northwest of Lucknow.

The victim, Shiv Kumar, had gone to call back her niece who went to her lover's house, resulting in a dispute between Kumar and the youth, an OBC, said Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Balendu Bhushan Singh.

When Kumar was returning home without his niece, he was allegedly attacked with sticks by the youth and some others, the SP said. Kumar was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the officer said, adding that a case had been registered against seven people.

