45-year-old inebriated man arrested for molesting his daughters in Udaipur

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting his 6 and 11 years old daughters in Udaipur, Rajasthan, police said on Friday. The mother of the two victims had lodged a complaint against her husband following which a case was registered against him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Adarsh Kumar, the station house officer of Surajpole police station said.

The accused was a liquor addict and often quarrelled with his wife, the officer added. He was produced before a local court today and was later sent to jail.

