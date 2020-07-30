45-year-old man arrested for raping minor daughter

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Noida police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping his minor daughter. According to police officials, the accused, a daily wage labourer from Bihar, is a habitual drinker and raped his 13-year-old daughter.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother filed a complaint with the Phase-2 police on July 24. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the man has been at large since a complaint was lodged against him. In her complaint, the victim's mother said that her husband had been sexually abusing their daughter for a long time.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), women safety, Vrinda Shukla, said, "He raped his daughter repeatedly after consuming liquor, but the fear of shame kept her from filing a complaint. Finally, the mother gathered the courage to register a police complaint. The man was arrested on Wednesday from near a bus stand."

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Police officials said that further investigations are underway. Shukla also said that while there are no legal provisions for organised counselling to help victims deal with the trauma, the police provided the minor girl with counselling.

