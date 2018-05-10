45-year-old man found lying in a pool of blood in Nashik

The man, identified as Balasaheb Donde, was found lying in a pool of blood at Nashik's Vasco square





A 45-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons in Nashik Road area of the city on Thursday, police said. The man, identified as Balasaheb Donde, was found lying in a pool of blood at Vasco square in the locality, following which police were alerted.



He was shifted to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. The deceased was a resident of Rodobawadi locality in the area. Prima facie, Donde was attacked with a stone by the assailants, police said, adding that investigation is on.

