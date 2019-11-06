45-year-old man kidnap's sex worker's minor daughter, booked

The Pune police have booked a 45-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a sex worker's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the woman and her daughter had gone out for a movie with him and during interval, the woman went to the washroom. When she returned, she saw that the man and her daughter were missing.

Vijay Jadhav, police sub-inspector, Vishrambaug police station, said that they are investigating the case.

While speaking to mid-day, the complainant said, "The man who claimed his name was Kishan told me he was a businessman. Around 11am, he came to Bajirao Road and met me. After I told him that I had to leave, he said he had not brought any money and asked me to come near the ATM."

She said she had told her daughter that she would take her out so she headed towards the ATM with her daughter. "He paid me the money and gave my daughter a chocolate and asked if we could have a meal together. I obliged and later he also took us for a movie. He paid for the tickets and during interval, when I visited the washroom, he ran away with my daughter," the complainant said.

"We have collected CCTV footage from the ATM and his details from the bank. We are working on various leads based on which we will soon nab him," Jadhav said.

