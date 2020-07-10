45-year-old woman moves Bombay High Court after husband denies entry into home

A 45-year-old woman, who has been married for 17 years, has been battling a divorce plea since February. She moved the Bombay High Court after she was denied entry into her marital home by her husband. In her plea, the woman alleged that her husband has been denying her entry into their marital home since mid-May.

The quadragenarian woman has urged the Bombay HC to register a criminal case against her husband for denying her entry into the house and allow her to go to her marital home, reports Times of India. In the petition filed through her advocate Vishal Saxena, the woman said that on March 19, after some COVID-19 cases were detected in the area where her office is located in Central Suburbs, the area was sealed.

She further said that she was allowed to go to her parents' house located nearby but when she finally went back to her home in the Western Suburbs in mid-May, she wasn't allowed to enter by her husband. After the woman revealed her plight, the police filed a non-cognisable complaint and asked her husband to allow her entry into the house.

However, the husband refused, citing that she might be COVID-19 positive, states the woman's petition. A few days later, when the woman tried to enter the home again on their anniversary, she was again denied entry and was not even allowed to meet her minor children.

The woman's husband had filed for a divorce before the Bandra family court in February 2020 on grounds of alleged cruelty. While the order is pending before the family court, no order has been passed to restrain her entry into the house, the woman stated.

