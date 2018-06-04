45 years on

"The flowers and wishes adorn the house. It is about to chime the bell for midnight, the 3rd of June, time to call the wife who travels and to wish her for the years together (sic)."



Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's 45th wedding anniversary was sans fanfare. There were no celebrations as Jaya Bachchan was travelling while son Abhishek Bachchan was in Pune for a football match.

Big B wrote, "The flowers and wishes adorn the house ... our wedding anniversary, June 3, 1973. Now 45 years. It is about to chime the bell for midnight, the 3rd of June, time to call the wife who travels and to wish her for the years together. Tomorrow shall be another day... normal for most, special for some. Life shuffles about and continues its long and justifiable journey."

With Mumbai getting its first monsoon shower on Saturday evening, the 75-year-old actor expressed his happiness over the weather but pondered on the condition of the farmers and the homeless. He posted: "Nature waits for this moment an entire year; as do we for the relief of summer and the gentleness of climate around. But does it bring succour to them that farm and harvest; to them that dwell without roof upon the pavements; to them that work their jobs for earnings on open skies?"

