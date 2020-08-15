45-yr-old Malad resident duped of Rs 2.8 lakh in insurance scam

A 45-year-old accountant was duped to the tune of Rs 2.8 lakh on the pretext of getting a personal loan of Rs 12 Lakh on his insurance policy.

The accountant, a resident of Malad works with a private firm in Khar. On July 7, he received a call from a woman named Priya Sharma from Delhi who introducing herself as the employee of a nationalised bank. She told the victim that he would get a personal loan of R12 lakh on his two insurance policies.

As per the victim's statement, he initially refused the offer but on July 10 when Priya called again, she convinced him and he agreed for the loan. Later, under the pretext of insurance technicalities, she told the victim to deposit money on several occasions, which amounted to Rs 2.8 lakh. This included the first payment of Rs 12,600/ on 18 July, a late fee of R70,888 on July 27, Rs 37,200 to get the loan amount on an urgent basis.

When the accountant grew suspicious about the caller, he went to Delhi to check if any woman named Priya worked in the main branch. Upon learning that there was no employee of such name, he came back to Mumbai and filed a complaint with Malad police station.

"We have recorded the statement of the victim and registered the case under sections of the IPC," said an officer from Malad police station.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news