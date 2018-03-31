45,000 private schools to remain shut on April 7 to protest governments delay in reimbursing them

After denying admissions to students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which reserves 25 per cent seats for children coming from socially and economically weaker sections, to protest the government's delay in giving them reimbursements of Rs 50

After denying admissions to students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which reserves 25 per cent seats for children coming from socially and economically weaker sections, to protest the government's delay in giving them reimbursements of Rs 500-600 crore, private schools have taken a much stronger decision this time. A total of 45,000 such schools across the state would remain closed on April 7 and those conducting examinations will observe a Black Day.

The Federation of Schools' Association, which is a statewide group of private unaided schools, has called for the protest in solidarity with the representatives, who would hold a protest in Delhi over the pending RTE reimbursements.

Speaking to mid-day, S C Kedia, convener of the federation, said, "The government has not been paying heed to our demands. This is why all private schools in the state will remain closed for a day, while a rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. If this fails, then schools will hold another rally at Azad Maidan on April 15."

