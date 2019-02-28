45-year-old husband burns wife's private parts after suspecting an extramarital affair

crime

The victim, a mother of two, alleges that her husband was enraged after he heard a recorded conversation with her male friend. A case of assault and domestic violence has been filed against the accused

Representational Image

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident in Ahmedabad, a 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burning his wife's private parts with a hot iron box. Police said that the husband took the drastic step as he suspected his wife was having an affair with a friend of hers. The incident took place near Vaishyasabha in Raikhand area of the city.

According to Times Now News, the alleged incident occurred on February 22 and February 23, when the man found his wife talking to one of her male friends over the phone. Enraged over a suspected extramarital affair, the man allegedly hit her with a belt and stick before burning her private parts.

The alleged case of domestic violence came to light after the victim (40) filed a complaint against the husband with the police. In the complaint, the woman, who has two children, had alleged that her husband was enraged after he heard a recorded conversation with her male friend. He suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair with her friend. Even though she denied the same, the husband kept hitting her with a stick and belt until she fell on to the floor. The husband on Saturday burned his wife's private parts and hit her on thighs and buttocks.

The woman had also alleged in her complaint that she escaped from her home and went to an acquaintance's home after her husband left for a wedding in Raikhad. Her relatives took her to the Asarwa Civil Hospital for treatment. Doctors, who examined the victim revealed that her condition was critical and that she had suffered serious injuries to her private parts.

A complaint of assault and domestic violence has been registered against the husband and further investigation is ongoing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. All information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.