46 held for illegal sale of liquor during lockdown

As many as 102 cases of illegal sale of liquor amidst the national Coronavirus lockdown were registered across Maharashtra on Sunday and 46 people arrested, an Excise department official said.'

The department has seized eight vehicles and liquor worth R16.34 lakh during raids, he said. "The excise department has been receiving several complaints of violation of the lockdown rules by selling of liquor. Acting on tip-offs, raids were conducted," he said.

A total of 46 people were arrested and 102 cases for illegal production, transport and sale of the country liquor registered, taking the total number of such cases to 2,383 so far. "So far, 937 arrests have been made and 115 vehicles seized. The seized liquor and other items have the collective market value of R5.71 crore," he said.

