4.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Gujarat's Hanjiyasar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Rajkot's Hanjiyasar village on Thursday morning.

As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred at around 04:03 am in the morning.

As of now no loss of life or property has been reported.

