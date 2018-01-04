46 People killed in Arab coalition bombings in Yemen

In addition, 11 civilians lost their lives on Wednesday night and eight suffered wounds

At least 46 people, including 11 civilians, were killed in the last 24 hours in bombings allegedly by the Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, in western Yemen, medics said on Thursday. Coalition aircraft attacked several positions by Houthi rebels in the province of al-Hudaydah, killing 35 combatants and wounding dozens, Efe news agency reported.

In addition, 11 civilians lost their lives on Wednesday night and eight suffered wounds when coalition planes targeted a group of Houthis near a restaurant in the town of Zabid, southeast of the port of al-Hudaydah, medical sources in the area said.

Al-Hudaydah is a strategic port on the Red Sea and is controlled by the Houthis. Yemen is the scene of a civil war between forces loyal to President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, exiled in Riyadh, and the Houthi rebels, who control regions in the north and west of the country, as well as its capital, Sana'a.

