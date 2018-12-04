46-year-old commits suicide by setting himself ablaze

national

On reaching the spot, the police found a room on the second floor of the residence to be locked from the inside, said the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harender Singh

Representational picture

A 46-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Sunday, police said. Naveen Kumar Gupta's body was found after his neighbour informed the police about a foul smell and smoke emanating from his home, they added.

On reaching the spot, the police found a room on the second floor of the residence to be locked from the inside, said the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harender Singh.

Upon breaking open the door, the severely burnt body of a man was found on the floor along with a suicide note, he added. Gupta, a divorcee living alone in the house, was taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The deceased's elder brother and parents had passed away few years ago, they said. Police were awaiting Gupta's post-mortem examination report and analysing the suicide note.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever