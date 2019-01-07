46-year-old man arrested from train with Rs 38 lakh unaccounted cash

crime

The man was arrested and the money was seized, the police said, adding that he will be produced in court on Monday

A man was arrested Sunday from a train at Kharagpur railway station for carrying an unaccounted sum of Rs 38 lakh, police said. The man was apprehended when Government Railway Police (GRP) was conducting a random check in Puri-Kamakhya Express when the train arrived at Kharagpur station.

The man, who claimed to be a resident of Ghatal in West Midnapore district of West Bengal, could not provide any satisfactory explanation for carrying Rs 38 lakh in his baggage and could not account for its source also, police said.

The 46-year old man was arrested and the money was seized, the police said, adding that he will be produced in court on Monday.



In another incident, Six people were arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank here, police said. Police received information that the J&K Bank ATM machine was taken away by thieves from Baba Talab on Saturday, SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh told reporters.

During investigations, it was found that the thieves had dumped the ATM machine at Chowki Chowra while decamping with the cash amounting to over Rs 1 million, he said.

Acting on intelligence, the Jammu police in collaboration with their counterparts from Samba and Kathua laid check points at different parts of the three districts during the night, the SSP said.

During the overnight operation, police were able to arrest six suspects and two vehicles which were involved in commission of the crime were seized, along with generator, cutter and other equipment, he said. Police have recovered Rs 8.80 lakh from them, Singh said. One suspect is still at large.

With inputs from PTI

