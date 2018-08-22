46-year-old mother allegedly killed by son and daughter-in-law

crime

The accused Ramkumar Sallam (30) and his wife Anita (26) allegedly throttled Aanganvati Sallam (46) in their house, a police official said

Representational Image

The official said Ramkumar was apparently fed up with frequent fights between his wife and mother.

The official said Ramkumar was apparently fed up with frequent fights between his wife and mother.

"Ramkumar had driven Aanganvati out of his house five days ago. He brought his mother back on intervention by some villagers. However, fights between Anita and Aanganvati continued," said Amarwada police station inspector Shashi Dhurve.

The accused duo fled after committing the crime, but were arrested later in the day, he said. They have been booked on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, Dhurve said, adding that further investigation is underway.

