Search

46-year-old mother allegedly killed by son and daughter-in-law

Aug 22, 2018, 21:51 IST | PTI

The accused Ramkumar Sallam (30) and his wife Anita (26) allegedly throttled Aanganvati Sallam (46) in their house, a police official said

46-year-old mother allegedly killed by son and daughter-in-law
Representational Image

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son and daughter-in-law today in Mehroon village near here, the police said. The accused Ramkumar Sallam (30) and his wife Anita (26) allegedly throttled Aanganvati Sallam (46) in their house, a police official said.

The official said Ramkumar was apparently fed up with frequent fights between his wife and mother.

"Ramkumar had driven Aanganvati out of his house five days ago. He brought his mother back on intervention by some villagers. However, fights between Anita and Aanganvati continued," said Amarwada police station inspector Shashi Dhurve.

The accused duo fled after committing the crime, but were arrested later in the day, he said. They have been booked on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, Dhurve said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

Mumbai: 4 people killed as building in Dadar catches fire

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK