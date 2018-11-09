47 booked in Noida for flouting SC curbs on firecrackers

national

The Noida Police has booked 47 people for bursting firecrackers on Diwali beyond the two-hour time limit prescribed by the Supreme Court, officials said Thursday. Amid concerns about the alarmingly high pollution levels in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the apex court had allowed people to burst firecrackers between 8-10 pm on Diwali.

"Despite widespread publicity of the Supreme Court's order by the district administration, some people were found violating the orders and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code's section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant)," City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said in a statement.

The maximum number of 19 FIRs was lodged at Sector 20 police station. This was followed by 11 FIRs at Sector 24, 7 at Phase 2, 6 at Sector 49 and 4 at the Expressway police station, he said. Mishra said since the Supreme Court's time limit has expired, people should desist from bursting crackers. He warned that the district administration and the police will ensure strict action against anyone found violating the order. Seven traders were also booked by the police for illegally selling firecrackers.

