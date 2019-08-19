47-year-old armed burglar arrested; pistol and six mobile phones recovered

crime

During the frisking, the police found one loaded country-made pistol with two live cartridges and six mobile phones from his possession

A vehicle of Delhi Police, Pic/Twitter IANS

On Monday, the Delhi police arrested a 47-year-old armed burglar from Kapashera area in South-West Delhi. The police managed to recover a loaded country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from the accused possession. The accused has been identified as Rajender Kumar, a resident of Mangol Puri.

The #DelhiPolice have arrested a 47-year-old armed burglar from #Kapashera area in #SouthWestDelhi, the police said on August 19.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/9TvV2akvte — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 19, 2019

Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi police laid a trap near the MCD School in Kapashera and arrested the accused Kumar. According to Delhi Police, the accused, who arrived on a motorcycle from Dwarka Link road, was asked to stop. But instead of stopping, he tried to flee.

After a successful chase, the accused was caught by the police and taken into custody. During the frisking, the police found one loaded country-made pistol with two live cartridges and six mobile phones from his possession. The police also managed to recover one stolen scooty from his instance.

In a similar incident, the Manikpur police arrested a burglar who had been hiding in a posh bungalow in Vasai in Mumbai for the last four months. According to the police sources, the robber used to commit burglaries during the day and spend the night at the empty bungalow.

The accused identified as Brijesh Yadav, 27 confessed to several other burglaries. The police said Yadav had a unique modus operandi. He would enter empty flats and bungalows through the exhaust fan openings. Yadav came to Mumbai from UP several years ago in search of work. When he could not find anything, he turned to crime.

With inputs from IANS

Also Read: Six burglars caught on CCTV camera dancing arrested in Delhi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates