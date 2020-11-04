48-year-old businessman honey trapped, loses Rs 2.45 lakh cash

A 48-year-old resident of Shela in Ahmedabad got intimate with a woman he met online and ended up paying Rs 2.45 lakh cash and Rs 3.5 lakh in cheques to her and her six accomplices.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, A complaint in this regard was filed with Viramgam town police. The man has a business in Viramgam, where he also has a house, and lives in Applewoods township in Shela with his family, including two teenage sons.

Based on the complaint, Ahmedabad rural SOG arrested a person identified as Irfan Malani, a resident of Surendranagar. The six others are still at large.

As per the complaint, he had received a friend request on Facebook from a profile with the name of Pooja Prajapati. After chatting for some time, Pooja asked to meet him. They met at his Viramgam residence on October 19. As they got intimate, Pooja requested him to get some water for her. According to Kalpesh, when he went to the kitchen, she had turned on video-recording on her phone. Around that time, four men entered the house and started abusing and beating him.

They threatened to get him booked in a rape case and forcibly took him in his car on Viramgam-Sachna road. From there, he was taken in another car. The men then demanded Rs 20 lakh, threatening to make the video viral if he did not give the money. He paid around Rs 2.45 lakh cash and three cheques of total Rs 3.5 lakh, after which he was dropped off near his car. He returned to Viramgam and confided in his family members. He then lodged a complaint against Pooja and six others.

