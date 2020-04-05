48-year-old man kills self after his quarantine period ends

A 48-year-old man committed suicide in Banaskantha’s Palanpur village in Gujarat after his home quarantine period ended. According to the police, the reason for the man to commit suicide is cited to be family reasons, the Indian Express reported.

The victim, Vinod Chaurasia, was found dead by hanging from the ceiling in one of the rooms of his house on Friday afternoon. He was placed under home quarantine on March 20 after returning from Morbi district, the police and health authorities said, adding that he was tested negative for Coronavirus.

The taluka health officer said that Chaurasia was asymptomatic and was kept under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

A senior police official was quoted by the newspaper saying that there is no connection between Chaurasia's home quarantine and the suicide, "The victim was tested negative for COVID-19 during his quarantine period and he had just ended 14 days of his tenure. There is no connection between his suicide and his home quarantine due," he said.

