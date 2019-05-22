48-year-old realtor hangs self, posts WhatsApp video on corruption in government sector

crime

A 48-year-old businessman committed suicide in Maduravoyal, after he claimed that he was unable to cope with the losses that his business suffered.

A few minutes before ending his life, he uploaded a WhatsApp video that alleged the corruption and ordinance delays that exist in government planning agencies.

The deceased identified as Chinnaraja of Venkateshwara Nagar, Maduravoyal, recorded a video which was around 2 minutes, which showcased his frustration over bribing government officials in order to regularise unapproved plots. Also, due to the debts he had, he was unable to take on the pressure and would often have sleepless nights.

According to TOI, He apparently forwarded the video to his friends who immediately informed the police and then rushed to his home. After repeatedly knocking on his door, there was no response. After they managed to break open the door, they found Chinnaraja hanging.

Other realtors also stated that hidden rates of regularisation and some legal problems have affected the sector. After the High Court intervened in 2016, the regularisation of many plots that were unapproved began to pick up steam. Fixed penalties and fees, as well as an amnesty scheme, were launched by the government.

R Radhakrishnan, Former national president of Builders Association of India said that things were moving at a very slow place. "The sector has faced a rough weather in the last seven years, which seen multiple blows such as GST, demonetisation and increase in cost of construction materials,” he said. Besides this, the regularisation rates have also hit the sector hard," he added.

A CMDA official, privy to developments on regularisation of unapproved plots, said the process was transparent and applications were being processed quickly. "CMDA has released 70 per cent of layout frameworks. The registration and regularisation fees, besides development charges, need to be paid online," he added.

