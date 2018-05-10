48-year-old arrested for raping disabled minor girl in Odisha

Police nabbed the accused, identified as Brajabandhu Sahoo of Gadadhar Prasad village, following a complaint lodged by the victim's family





A 48-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping and impregnating a differently-abled minor girl in Odisha's Nayagarh district, officials said.

Police nabbed the accused, identified as Brajabandhu Sahoo of Gadadhar Prasad village, following a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

Police said the mentally and physically disabled minor girl was allegedly raped about four months ago following which the villagers wanted to settle the matter through arbitration.

But even after four months, no action was taken against Sahoo and the girl was found pregnant, leading to the lodging of the complaint against the accused.

Police said Sahoo has confessed to his crime, and taking advantage of the girl's disabilities to sexually assault her.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever