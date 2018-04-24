49-year-old ailing Pakistan hockey hero seeks help from India

Ahmed, 49, has been suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart



Ex-Pak hockey 'keeper Mansoor Ahmed undergoes treatment following heart complications at a hospital in Karachi. Pic/AFP

Pakistan's World Cup-winning field hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed yesterday reached out to India for help in securing a heart transplant - despite years of breaking his rivals' hearts on the field.

Ahmed, 49, has been suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart. He has been a sporting icon in Pakistan since helping the country win the 1994 World Cup in Sydney with his penalty stroke push against the Netherlands in the final. "I may have broken a lot of Indian hearts on the field of play by beating India in the Indira Gandhi Cup [1989] and in other events but that was sport. Now I need a heart transplant in India and for that I need support from the Indian government," he said.

India-Pakistan ties plummeted after the 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai. Despite the strained ties, Pakistanis are eligible to apply for medical visas to India. Ahmed, who played 338 international matches and participated in three Olympics, said the visa could be a lifesaver. "Humanity is paramount and I too would be obliged if I get a visa and other help in India," said Ahmed.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever