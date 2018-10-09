49th IFFI to pay homage to Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi, Vinod Khanna

bollywood

The 49th edition of the IFFI will be held from November 20 to 28. The event, the biggest government-organised film festival in the country, is organised by the ESG in association with the Directorate of Film Festivals

Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor

The 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India will pay tributes to late actors Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi and Vinod Khanna, one of the organisers said on Monday, adding that the cinema of Israel would also be in focus at the event.

"IFFI will pay tribute to late Sashi Kapoor and late Sridevi. There will also be tributes to late Vinod Khanna in a special retro section. Six to seven films on sports will be screened, in the special sports section this year," vice chairperson of IFFI co-organising body, the Entertainment Society of Goa, Rajendra Talak told reporters on Monday in Panaji.

"This year, Israel has been finalized as the focus-country and six-seven films will be screened in this section... Films from 64 countries have confirmed their participation for the 49th IFFI," Talak said.

The official said a special section dedicated to the Kapoor clan, from Prithviraj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, will also be a part of the festival this year. "The section will be inaugurated by one of the Kapoors," Talak said.

The 49th edition of the IFFI will be held from November 20 to 28. The event, the biggest government-organised film festival in the country, is organised by the ESG in association with the Directorate of Film Festivals.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever