4th Test: Faf du Plessis hits 120, South Africa set targer of 612 for Australia

Skipper Du Plessis' 120 helps South Africa set Australia 612-run target before Morkel reduces visitors to 88-3



South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis exults after completing his 100 against Australia in Johannesburg yesterday. Pics/AFP

A heavily-strapped Morne Morkel made two breakthroughs as South Africa pushed for victory on Day Four of the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium yesterday.

Australia, set an impossible 612 to win, were 88-3 when bad light ended play. The tall Morkel, playing in his final Test before retirement, dismissed both opening batsmen in an impressive eight-over spell. South Africa delayed their second-innings declaration until tea, with a team spokesperson citing concerns about injuries to all three of their fast bowlers — Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. The main worry appeared to be the fitness of Morkel, who left the field and was unable to complete an over on Sunday with what was described as a side strain. But a later diagnosis was that the problem was a less severe abdominal strain.



SA pacer Morne Morkel (centre) celebrates the wicket of Australia opener Joe Burns yesterday

Earlier, captain Faf du Plessis hit 120 and Dean Elgar made 81 before South Africa declared at 344-6. They shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 170, the best for any wicket by either side during the series. With South Africa leading the series 2-1, their batting effort made sure they would secure their first home series win against Australia since 1969/70, whether or not their bowling options were limited.

Du Plessis made his first major contribution of the series after scoring only 55 runs in his first seven innings. When he was on 43, he needed lengthy treatment after a ball from Pat Cummins split open the right index finger he broke earlier in the season.

But he went on to make his eighth Test century and his third against Australia. He faced 178 balls in his innings, which included 18 fours and two sixes. Cummins was again Australia's best bowler, taking four for 58. His match figures of nine for 141 were the best of his career.

1970 The year South Africa last won a Test series against Australia at home

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever