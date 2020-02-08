Search

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, Meghalaya; epicenter located 100 km northeast of Tura

Published: Feb 08, 2020, 20:10 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The epicentre of the quake was registered at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, about 100 kilometers northeast of the town of Tura

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale rocked Meghalaya, Assam, and other parts of northeast India on Saturday evening.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 6:17 pm (IST), was registered at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, about 100 kilometers northeast of the town of Tura, according to the National Center for Seismology.

