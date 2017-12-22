5.4-magnitude quake hits Russia

The spot of the quake was a point 152 km northeast of the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Russia's Kamchatka peninsula early on Saturday (local time), the US Geological Survey said.

Representational Picture

The spot of the quake was a point 152 km northeast of the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Xinhua reported.

The epicentre, with a depth of 45.58 km, was initially determined to be at 53.8365 degrees north latitude and 160.5303 degrees east longitude.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go