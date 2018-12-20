5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

international

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Papua New Guinea on the morning of December 20. The quake was felt in the region of New Britain and was at a depth of 8.7 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

No loss to life or property has been reported yet. There haven't been any reports of aftershocks either. Papua New Guinea is located in the seismically active Pacific ring of fire and is highly susceptible to tremors and destructive earthquakes.

