5 Chinese engineers deported from Pakistan after a fight at brothel

Five Chinese engineers were deported from Pakistan on charges that attacked policemen when they were barred from entering a brothel. As per the Dawn, the Chinese men were escorted to Lahore and then deported to China.

Those deported include the Chinese company's country project manager Xu libing, administation officer Tian Weijun, material and equipment engineer Wang Yifan, financial affairs manager Wang Yifan and field engineer Tan Yang.

The Dawn quoted sources, as saying that the Chinese violated security protocols set in place for their safety in Pakistan.

Information collected on the Khanewal incident revealed that the Chinese were unhappy with restrictions imposed on their movement and a ban on visits by outsiders at night. They also wanted special protection unit staff to be stationed outside their camp.

Several video clips doing the rounds on social media on April 4, show Chinese nationals approaching the police officials in a threatening manner and attacking them. The outraged engineers also cut power supply to the police camp established within the main construction camp, claimed the police.

The Chinese engineers also wrote a letter of complaint to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif explaining their side on the incident, but this was not accepted.

