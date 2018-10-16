5 dead in Bengal bus accident

national

The rescue operation was still underway and the cause or extent of damage due to the accident was not yet clear, he added

A bus accident in West Bengal's Hooghly district left five persons dead and many others injured on Tuesday, police said. "The bus overturned and fell into the Dakatiya Khaal (a canal) on Haripal Road this morning. The injured were rushed to hospital," a police official said.

