5 detained over attack on Delhi doctor

Representational Image

Five men have been detained in connection with the attack on a city doctor involved in a property dispute with his two brothers in south Delhi's Gadaipur, police said today.

The police said they have also questioned some other men, including the brothers of Dr Hans Nagar, who alleged that he was shot at and injured by some men, allegedly at the behest of his two brothers, they added.

A senior police officer said they have detained five men, suspected to be involved in the attack, who are being questioned. The incident took place on the intervening night of April 28 and 29 and Nagar claimed that it was a fallout of a long-pending dispute he has had with his brothers over a property in Gurgaon.

He also named four others behind planning the attack at him, the police said. The doctor told police that he had retaliated to the attack by firing around 12-13 rounds from his licensed pistol, in which, he believes that one or two of the assailants got injured, an official said.

