5 Fashionable Indie Labels that Upcycle

The fashion industry is among the largest pollutants on the planet. While sweatshops and fast-fashion have long dominated the space, people have been leaning towards sustainable alternatives. The pandemic has only further magnified the concerns around climate change, leading to an unprecedented shift towards conscious consumption. Consumers wish to actively reduce waste, use eco-friendly products, and seek brands that align with these values.



Considering decades of mindless consumption has played a key role in getting us where we are today, several indie brands have turned to upcyling (reusing or modifying old products to make new products). We’ve handpicked 5 brands who’re championing the cause of repurposing and recreating.



Limited edition



Founded in 2012, LataSita is a pioneer in the upcycling space. Their commitment to running a zero-waste operation comes forth in their efforts of upcycling waste fabric and saris into beautiful and functional garments. The brand’s belief system is simple; they’re a social enterprise business with a conscience wherein their profit isn’t just monetary but also environmental and social. Sourcing saris from across the nation, their one-of-a kind closed loop production enables LataSita to offer one-off limited edition pieces.

Indigenous brilliance



Another seasoned brand in the space, Ka-Sha has been a zero-waste operation since its inception in 2011. Inspired by Indian aesthetics, and crafts, the brand offers an impressive line of clothing, bags, and home decor pieces. Bags made out of patches, jackets out of denims, scarves out of saris, you will find them all at Ka-Sha. Inspired by the indigenous ideology of repurposing, reclaiming, and reusing, their collection ‘Heart to Haat’ (Rs 1500 onwards) utilises post-production leftover material.



Waste no more



Doodlage offers a range of clothes (Rs 3500 onwards) made from recycled fabric. The Delhi-based brand recycles garments from consumers and upcycles factory waste into limited-edition collections. In addition to the upcycled garments, Doodlage also works with eco-friendly fabrics, made from banana and corn fibre. The in-house scraps are utilised to produce accessories, paper, and soft furnishing products. The brand’s packaging is designed to be plastic-free as well making it a completely eco-friendly buy.



Recycled vibrantly



Lota offers an eclectic collection of shirts (Rs 6000 onwards) for men and women. These vibrant shirts are handcrafted and made from 100 percent recycled fabric. With a vision of re-imagining the fashion industry’s relationship with waste, Lota sources pre- and post-consumer waste that includes discarded clothing from factories in the National Capital Region. Close attention is paid to the longevity, ensuring your handcrafted garment won’t need to be discarded anytime soon.



Magic carpets

Who would have thought turning leftover sari yarns into carpets would actually work? Mishcat Co employs independent rural artisans who weave leftover sari yarn sourced from southern India into magnificent carpets (Rs 38400 onwards). The philosophy behind Mishcat Co is simple; they wish to change the perception of sustainable luxury by up-cycling scraps of the finest silk saris into carpets which are unique in every sense. A carpet is more than a statement piece; it is the comforting texture beneath your feet. The exquisite range of carpets is available in vivid designs and colours.



