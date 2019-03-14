Here are 5 fastest batsman apart from Rohit Sharma to cross 8000 runs in ODIs

cricket

Rohit Sharma, known as the Hitman, achieved this feat in his 200th inning during the fifth ODI against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi. He came on to the field with 7954 runs and used only 67 balls to complete the feat.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar

Swashbuckling Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday added another feather to his already illustrious cap, equalling former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's record of being the third fastest to reach 8000 runs in ODI cricket.

The Hitman's team-mate and captain Virat Kohli is the fastest to register 8000 runs, having achieved the milestone in 175 innings and is followed by former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers, who accomplished it in 182 innings.

Overall, Rohit has become the ninth Indian cricketer to join the elite club.

The Indian vice-captain had a disastrous start in the five-match series against Australia as he managed to score just 51 runs from three matches. But Rohit made a solid comeback during the fourth ODI, where he hammered 95 runs when the team needed the most.

However, the bowlers could not defend 358 as Australia chased down the mammoth total with four wickets and 13 balls remaining to level the series 2-2.

India lost the decider to concede the 5-match ODI series 2-3.

Here are the 5 fastest batsmen to reach 8000 ODI runs in world cricket apart from Rohi Sharma:

5 - Sachin Tendulkar: The 'God of Cricket' is fifth in the list to get to 8000 runs. Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in 210 innings when he scored 45 runs against Pakistan in a World Cup tie in Manchester. India went on to win the match by 47 runs.

4 - Ross Taylor: New Zealand team's talismanic batsman Ross Taylor is fourth on the list. He achieved 8000 runs in ODI cricket in 203 innings when he scored a classy 69 against Bangladesh in February 2019. New Zealand won the match by 88 runs.

3 - Sourav Ganguly: The former India captain Sourav Ganguly is 3rd joint fastest with Rohit Sharma for completing 8000 runs in 200 innings. The southpaw crossed the magic figure when he scored 78 against West Indies in 2002. West Indies although, won the match by 7 wickets.

2 - AB de Villiers: South African batting great AB de Villiers is the second fastest batsman in world cricket to reach 8000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved the milestone in 182 innings. AB de Villiers scored a swashbuckling 64 versus New Zealand in 2015 while achieving the feat. South Africa won the match by 62 runs.

1 - Virat Kohli: The best batsman in the world currently, Virat Kohli, is the fastest to 8000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved it in just 175 innings in a match against Bangladesh in 2017. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 96 to take India to a 9-wicket victory.

