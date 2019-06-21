5 female footballers to watch out for in FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

football

Before the fans could get over the likes of Ronaldos and Messis of the world, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 has already impressed many to add onto the excitement. The doyennes in the house a.k.a the five players who have taken the world by the storm are recreating the magic in France at the global stage.

Alex Morgan (USA)

Alex Morgan, the World Cup winner, started her career as the youngest member of the U.S. women's national soccer team in 2009 and has helped US in the past to qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. This 29 year old forward is one of the best in the business as she has netted more than 100 goals for her country. Her most remarkable goal came against Japan when she scored a winner securing a Gold medal at 2012 London Olympics. With her vast experience and potential and along with the strong blend of power and experience within the squad, USA would not settle for anything less than the title at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France.

Samantha Kerr (Australia)

This 25-year-old is the captain of the Socceroos. She made her debut for Australia as a teenager in 2009 and has not looked back since then. A bonafide superstar and a decorated global figure for Australia, she is the mainstay of this team in the forward line at the World Cup. Her iconic backflips and her body strength makes her an imposing forward which the opposition should vary of. Her style of play is a source for constant chatter on social media, Kerr, with her immaculate technique hopes to lead the team to new highs this summer in France.

Stephanie Houghton (England)

This versatile and fearless lioness is considered as the wall of the fort for England. The 31 year old centre back is England’s most important player and has represented her country on more than 100 occasions. At the domestic level, the defender has represented top club like Arsenal and now plays for Manchester City. Her successful domestic career consists of three league titles and four FA Women’s Cup. She is the skipper of this extremely talented English side who has come guns blazing to win the trophy

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany)

This German midfielder holds the team together as she is the fulcrum of the team. Her robust technique and physique is one to vouch for, she was nominated for FIFA Women's Player in 2019. She was also crowned the footballer of the year consecutively in 2017 and 2018 for her performance in the Ligue 1 with Olympique Lyonnais where she has won the UEFA Women’s Champions League three years on the trot. Her powerful ball play and thorough presence of mind gives her the edge over others. This 27-year-old player’s tactics and game control would play an important part if the Germans have any hope to lift the coveted trophy.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

This 25 year Barca player is playing her second FIFA Women’s World Cup this year and is an extremely attacking player. Her pace and ball control is considered to be the best among all attacking midfielders around. A leader in the Spain pack, Putellas is a hugely gifted left-footed player who can perform a number of midfield roles, both in the engine room and in the hole, where she catches the eye with her pinpoint passes and late runs into the box. With her brilliance, Spain would be looking to lift their first ever World Cup trophy.

