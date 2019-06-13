5 India vs Pakistan moments that no cricket fan can ever forget!

cricket-world-cup

India take on Pakistan on June, 16, in the biggest match of the World Cup 2019, ahead of the encounter, we take a look at the best India-Pakistan cricketing moments in the year gone by.

Virat Kohli at the crease during an India-Pakistan match

India vs Pakistan has been the headline match of any cricket tournament. Ahead of their clash in the World Cup 2019 on Sunday, we take a look at a few past encounters that have been etched in the memories of all cricket fans.

1996 World Cup

In the second Quarterfinals of the 1996 World Cup, India faced the Co-hosts Pakistan at Bengaluru. One of the most iconic revenge story incidents happened in this match. Chasing 287, the Pakistan captain and opener Aamer Sohail was playing well and had crossed his half-century sitting at 51 off 44 balls. After hitting Venkatesh Prasad for a four, Aamer showed some aggressive gestures and insulted the bowler. Staying cool and collected, Venkatesh Prasad let the ball do the talking as he castled his stumps the very next ball and left him red-faced as he walked off the pitch. One of the best memories of a 90’s kid that they will enjoy watching and remembering for the rest of their lives

2003 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan is a match affair like no other. At the 2003 World Cup at SuperSport Park, Centurion and a target set of 274, India’s most famous opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag walked in to bat. Against a Pakistani pace attack that consisted of bowling greats like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar, Sachin Tendulkar scored 98 runs off 75 balls and set the foundation for an Indian victory and cement a place for themselves in the Super Six. Another great memory from that match was Sachin’s invention of the Upper-Cut that he hit to Sohaib Akhtar after he kept on provoking him and silenced the Rawalpindi Express.

ICC T-20 World Cup Final 2007

One of the most vivid fond memories of an epic India vs Pakistan clash came in the finals of the inaugural edition of the T-20 World Cup, ICC organized the first of its kind T-20 World Cup hosted by South Africa in 2007. Initially hesitant to take part in the tournament with such a new format, India participated in it and reached the finals beating strong teams like Australia and England along the way. India eventually went on to win the tournament with a relative young inexperienced team and emerged victorious in a nail-biting final. A young MSD’s first taste to captaincy and success.

ICC T-20 World Cup 2007

Another movement from the famous 2007 triumph, India faced Pakistan in the first round of the tournament. The match resulted in a draw which led to the first-ever Bowl-outs. While MS Dhoni opted to have his spinners and part-timers like Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Robin Uthappa bowl at the empty wicket while Pakistan choose to go with their pacers and missed out on the first 3/5 chances which resulted in India getting the winning points.

2017 Champions Trophy Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Amir

A lot was spoken about the Virat Kohli vs Mohhamed Amir as their fierce battle leads to another India vs Pakistan contest in the ICC Champions Trophy encounter at Birmingham. Virat Kohli scored 81 not out of 68 deliveries and helped India reach a respectable total of 319 runs in a rained curtailed 48 over match. Virat Kohli played the dangerous Mohammed Amir with great ease and composure. A beautiful knock from the then recently announced captain helped establish authority and showed the world how does he not crumble under pressure and added responsibility. India bowled out the Pakistani team for a partly 164 winning by a mammoth 124 run margin. A one-sided victory for the Indian team.

