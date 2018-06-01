5 killed, 1,400 houses destroyed in Myanmar cyclone

One person was killed by falling trees, two by electric shock in Manaung township and another two died in a vessel capsize in Bokale township, Xinhua news agency reported

Representational Image

At least five people were killed and 1,400 houses destroyed as a strong cyclonic storm swept across Myanmar over the last two days. One person was killed by falling trees, two by electric shock in Manaung township and another two died in a vessel capsize in Bokale township, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deep tropical depression occurred over parts of the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday and the cyclone swept across areas between Kyaukphyu and Manaung, the coastal area of the country's Rakhine state with a maximum wind speed of 45-60 miles per hour.

Townships in Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw, Bago, Magway, Sagaing regions, Mon, Kayin, Shan and Rakhine states were affected by the storm and heavy rainfall. Temporary shelters were being set up to accommodate the homeless victims.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates