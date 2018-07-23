5 killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out in a house in Shimla

Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but five lives were lost before the blaze could be extinguished. Two others have sustained serious injuries

Representational Picture

At least five members of a family, including three women, were burnt alive when a fire broke out at a house in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district early this morning. The fire broke out when the people were asleep after a 'baraat' (wedding procession) returned with the bridegroom and the bride late in the night at Ner Chowk, 145 km from here, family sources said.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but five lives were lost before the blaze could be extinguished. Two others have sustained serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as the parents of the bridegroom, Narender Soni (66) and Veena Soni (62); the sister of Narender, Sudesh (70); her daughter-in-law, Mona (40); and her 12-year-old son, Sai Sohel, the family sources said.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Rugved Thakur told PTI that two rooms of the house were completely charred in the blaze. The exact reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever