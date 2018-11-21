5 killed and 9 injured as car falls from Haryana bridge

national

The out of control car had first hit another car on the Jindal bridge before running over the two sleeping labourers from Bihar, a police officer said

Representational Pic

Five persons were killed and nine others injured in Hisar town of Haryana on Wednesday when a speeding car ran over two men sleeping on the roadside and then fell from a bridge, police said.



The out of control car had first hit another car on the Jindal bridge before running over the two sleeping labourers from Bihar, a police officer said.



It had three occupants when it fell from the bridge, killing all on board.



The accident happened after traffic was allowed along one-way on the bridge causing congestion, as work was going on in the other part, the police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever