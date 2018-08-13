5 killed in truck-car collision in Assam

national

The two speeding vehicles collided at Rangagara near Samaguri at around midnight killing three persons on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital

Representational picture

Five persons died and two others were critically injured in a road accident when a truck and a car collided head on in Assam's Nagaon district, police said yesterday.

The two speeding vehicles collided at Rangagara near Samaguri at around midnight killing three persons on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Two of the critically injured persons have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital. The four of the dead have been identified as Rashidul Haque, Saiful Islam, Sariful Islam and Balin Das while the fifth was yet to be identified, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever