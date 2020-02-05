Five lakh participated in CAA protests in Mumbai so far

While the city had over five lakh people participating in protests for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the last 45 days, a crowd of 8,000 was the largest, where people came on streets in favour of the law. The CAA and NRC led to around 274 protests across the city since December.

According to official figures from the Mumbai police, 233 protests have been carried out against CAA and 41 in favour of the act.

IPS officer (retired) PK Jain said this is the first time that the city has witnessed such sustained protests over such an extended period of time. "I have seen a number of protests in my tenure but this time people have been continuously coming out every day in large numbers to raise their voices over an Act," Jain said.

Some of the initial protests against CAA started from Marine Drive where hundreds of people opposed the act deeming it anti-Constitution. The first massive protest was organised at August Kranti Maidan in December, with more than 25,000 people participating. At the same spot, more than 8,000 people came out in favour of CAA on December 27. The protest was led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Another large protest against the act was witnessed in Dharavi in January and many others took place at Carter Road with some celebrities joining in too.

The police have so far registered 15 FIRs across over Mumbai where protests were carried without formal permission from the police. No arrests have been made in any of the cases yet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates