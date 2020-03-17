5 Marathi shows to watch right now!

Marathi entertainment has always garnered critical acclaim for bringing viewers ahead of its time narratives that are backed by powerful performances – be it their TV shows, films or theatres. This trend is now travelling to the digital medium as well with platforms like MX Player bringing Indian audiences good storytelling from the regional sphere.

We have compiled just the right Marathi binge list from the MX Player library for all those who're at home and find they have nothing new to watch. Tune in and watch some great stories for FREE:

1. Samantar – 'Samantar' traces the journey of Kumar Mahajan, whose life changes when he hears that a man called Sudarshan Chakrapani's past will be his future. Playing the role of Kumar Mahajan, 'Samantar' sees Marathi superstar Swwapnil Joshi make his digital debut with this thriller as a common man at a juncture where absolutely nothing is going right. He can't meet his family's needs, he is fired from his job and even the smallest things seem to be going astray. The beautiful Tejaswini Pandit essays the role of his wife and the 9 episodic series is directed by Satish Rajwade

2. Aani Kay Hava –S tarring real-life couple – Umesh Kamat & Priya Bapat in the lead, this series showcases the life of a newly married couple. Hitting the right tunes of a fresh and new romance, this series is a journey of the 'firsts' that a new couple goes through. Focusing on every little thing such as the first house, first car or the first fight - this series brings back the nostalgic feeling of every couple – young and old. This lighthearted romantic series promises to rekindle the delightful feeling of unconditional love for your partner.

3. Pandu –The series is a fun take on the everyday life of the Mumbai Police. Starring Suhas Sirsat & Deepak Shirke, 'Pandu' is a funny, dramatic and witty series on the life of these brave hearts who stand tall to keep the city safe.

4. Once a Year – Adding a twist of romance and love, this 6 episodic series stars Mrinmayee Goldbole & Nipun Dharmadhikari that follows the romantic journey of a couple over a course of six years. Starting from their days in college to beyond, this rom com captures the true essence of friendship, love and togetherness.

5. Famously Filmfare Marathi – Bringing out a regional version of the highly acclaimed show 'Famously Filmfare', MX Player came out with the regional versions of it and introduced Famously Filmfare Marathi. A celebrity chat show series that brings you the candid side of your favorite celebrity. The show dives deep into the lives of famous celebrities, reveals many unknown facts about the stars and gives away much more gossip. The show is hosted by Amruta Khanvilkar and sees great A-Lister celebrities come on board as guests

Watch these shows exclusively only on MX Player

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates