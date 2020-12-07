5 men from Punjab, J&K nabbed after Delhi gunfight

Five men with alleged links to banned outfits have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shakarpur area here, two of whom were also allegedly involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, police said on Monday. The group affiliation of those arrested is yet to be ascertained.

Those arrested have been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rather from Kashmir and Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh from Punjab. The men from Punjab are alleged to have been involved in Sandhu's killing.

"The men were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession," DCP Special Cell P.S. Kushwah said.

The police has also revealed that Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh from Punjab were involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Sandhu, who was felicitated for fighting terrorism in Punjab.

Sandhu was gunned down by bike-borne masked men at his Bhikhiwind house in Tarn Taran district in Punjab on October 16. The police is ascertaining their intentions for presence in the capital. The Special Cell team has started the interrogations.

