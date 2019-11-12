5 movies that prove Ryan Gosling is an international heartthrob

He acts! He sings! He dances! He walks on the freaking moon! Yes, surely Ryan Gosling can do close to anything, and all of it surpassingly well. From major blockbusters to indie experiments, his body of work has been characterized by clever performances that have brought much to the current cinema. Gosling today, is one of the most beloved and acclaimed actors of our times owing to his versatility in a wide range of projects. Gosling has been nominated twice for the Academy Awards, once for BAFTA Awards and four times for the Golden Globe Awards, out of which he won once. The most baffling thing about him is his ability to look good and act well at the same time. Plus, Gosling has great comic timing. He's a triple threat.

Picking Ryan's best works is a daunting task for any movie fan but let's take a look at some of the most amazing roles played by the actor.

First Man

The biographical drama centers around the life of Neil Armstrong. The genius of Gosling's personal-best performance as Neil Armstrong, the aeronautical engineer who became the original NASA moonwalker, lied in his ability to keep his audience enthralled and amused. Gosling's Armstrong is a buttoned-down, tightly focused obsessive man who relentlessly stifles his emotions while dealing with challenges be it the fatal illness of his young daughter or a harrowing emergency during the Gemini 8 mission that almost ends with an irreversible spin into the blackness of space. Watch First Man only on Sony PIX.

La La Land

Romance, Comedy, Drama and Music, La La Land has them all. Ryan Gosling delivered his second Academy Award-nominated performance in this musical dramedy. In the film, Ryan plays Sebastian, a struggling jazz pianist who dreams of opening his own nightclub. His world is transformed into something magical when he meets a beautiful, struggling actress named Mia whose role was played by Emma Stone. Theirs is a story of love, big dreams and perhaps even more so, of loss. Such movie musicals should be made more often, if for nothing else but only to see a multitasker Gosling singing, dancing, playing piano, and acting his broken heart out.

The Notebook

The Notebook was the film that sky-rocketed Gosling to fame. This was where the cult of Gosling came to life and from here on, the actor used his fame to cherry-pick whichever role he wanted. This is an all-time favorite for people who love romance and drama. The movie gives life to characters from Nicholas Sparks' novel and is a beautiful love story between Noah and Allie about how life tried to tear them apart, but their hearts couldn't beat without each other. As Noah, Ryan is the driving force in this decade-spanning tale of romance and heartbreak.

Crazy Stupid Love

Ryan Gosling can be dreamy, gritty and dramatic, but can he be funny? Gosling surprised us once again by turning playboy Jacob Palmer in one of his most admired roles. Jacob is a smooth-talking, lady-loving bachelor who always looks like he just stepped off the red carpet at a Tom Ford event. When he meets Cal Weaver, the character played by Steve Carell, he offers his advice and guidance into the murky waters of post-divorce dating. Gosling and Carell's chemistry is undeniable, even when Jacob unexpectedly falls for his daughter.

Blue Valentine

Gosling's performance as a man whose marriage and life are falling apart in this indie drama will break your heart. In a story that flips between the blossoming romance between high school dropouts Dean and Cindy played by Michelle Williams and Ryan, and the dissolution of their marriage years later, Gosling perfectly paints a portrait of an emotionally wrecked man. Both Williams and Gosling are arresting and painfully real in a love story that breaks your heart every time you watch it. Ryan earned his first Golden Globe nomination for his performance in this film.

