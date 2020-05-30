5 of Ronit Roy's on-screen characters that continue to rule our hearts

ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is all set to capture our hearts with its third season. The romantic drama series, featuring Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punj, and Mona Singh will be releasing on 6th of June. Taking a four-year leap, we see yet another resentful side of Rohit (Ronit Roy) after his separation from Ananya (Mona Singh).

Presenting a take on dysfunctional families, the show is about a man who dabbles within the confines of morality and is constantly torn between choices, and responsibilities. Bringing out the many shades of grey in Rohit's character, Ronit plays the role with finesse and elan. Continuing to win the audience's hearts, we list down some of the other roles that made him, one of the finest actors in the country:

Mr. Bajaj from Kasautii Zingaii Ki

Ronit became a household name with his portrayal of the ruthless business tycoon with a heart of gold - Mr. Rishabh Bajaj. With his strong baritone voice and suave performance, Ronit essayed one of the most iconic characters on the television screen. So much so that, even today the audiences still refer to him as Mr. Bajaj instead of Ronit.

Mihir from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Mihir Virani was another milestone in Ronit's career. His chemistry with Tulsi (Smriti Irani) made it for one of the most popular on-screen Jodi, winning the audience's heart for generations to come.

K.D Pathak from Adaalat

Rohit played the role of a sharp, unique lawyer who fights for the truth. In 2016, he starred in Sony TV's Adaalat (season 2) where he reprised his character from the previous season. The character of K.D Pathak was a sophisticated, witty, and yet unconventional lawyer. K.D Pathak did not just win cases he won a lot of hearts. “Am I right or Am I right” whatever the situation be, K.D Pathak is always right.

Prithvi Singh IPS in Hostages

Regarded as one of his most challenging roles, Prithvi Singh in Hotstar's Hostages sees him as a police officer exercising all his inner strength and steadfastness of character when his world comes crashing down. Ronit had to play a tough yet soft-hearted IPS officer's role.

An incredible number of Bollywood movies to his kitty

He starred in the critically acclaimed movie Udaan for which he was ranked amongst 100 greatest performances of the decade list by Film Companion. He even starred in many other big banner movies like That Girl in Yellow Boots, Student of the Year, Shoot Out at Wadala, 2 States, Kaabil to name a few.

Not all find a fandom and respect like Ronit did. And it was not only his brave choices but also his sheer dedication, hard work, and talent won him millions of hearts. With the upcoming season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, the audience is craving to see more of him.

Catch him yet again in a different avatar, in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain from June 6th onwards on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 apps.

