5 phones under 10,000 that score well

Not everyone can afford a flagship that costs upwards of Rs 30,000. For most of us, the under Rs 10k is where all the action is. There are sacrifices to be made at this price. The phones featured all look like a million bucks and have audio jacks, something most flagships have recently shied away from. The best part is that they are all pushing the limits of what it means to be a low-cost phone.

Infinix Hot 10

Rs 9,999 /// INFINIX may not be as big a company as OnePlus or Apple, but the phone they have managed to deliver will make you wonder how it is possible to pack in so much value. The Hot 10 comes with a Helio G70 Octacore 2Ghz processor and features a 6.78 HD+ screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and a MicroSD slot that supports up to 256GB. At the rear, it has a 4-camera array, 16MP main, with a 2MP depth, 2MP Macro and an AI lens, while the front has an 8MP selfie camera. The battery is a whopping 5200mAh and the phone runs on Android 10. The phone has four colour options: black, red, jade and ocean wave.

Tecno Spark Power 2

Rs 9,999 /// IF 5200mAh doesn’t float your boat, then the Tecno Spark Power 2 ups the ante with a 6000 mAh battery. The Power 2 comes with an Helio P22 Octacore 2Ghz processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a MicroSD slot that supports up to 256GB. The Spark features a seven-inch HD+ display and has a similar rear camera setup to the Hot 10, 16MP main, with a 2MP depth, 2MP Macro and an AI Lens. The front camera, however, is a 16MP one. The phone also comes with an 18W Fast Charger in the box that can charge three hours’ worth of power in just 10 minutes. The Power 2 runs on Android 10, with a custom skin and it also has a dedicated Google Assistant button, for quick queries.

Moto E7 Plus

Rs 9,499 /// IF you are looking for something with more of a brand name attached to it, the Motorola E7 Plus is a good option. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor clocked at 1.8Ghz. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM and microSD support up to 512GB. The 6.5-inch screen features an HD+ resolution, which is similar to most phones in this budget. One standout feature though is its 48MP main camera, however, this is only a dual camera setup with another 2MP attached for improved night shots. The front camera, located in the drop notch is 8MP. The phone comes with Android 10 and features an almost stock experience with very few tweaks. It is available in two colours: a gradient blue and a gradient orange.

Realme Narzo 20 A

Rs 9,499 /// NARZO is Realme’s low-cost phone. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal space that is expandable via a MicroSD up to 256GB. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP main, 2MP B&W and a 2MP Retro Lens whatever that means. On the front, it has an 8MP wide-angle camera. The Narzo 20A feature the Snapdragon 665 processor which has eight cores and clocks in at 2GHz. The generous 5000mAh battery can also be used to reverse charge other devices if you need to. The phone is available in two colours—silver and blue—and is just R500 shy of the R10k price limit.

Redmi 9 Prime

Rs 9,999 /// REDMI, which is Xiaomi’s low-cost brand, offers tremendous value with their new Redmi 9 Prime. It features the octa-core Helio G80 processor that’s clocked in at 2GHz, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The screen here is a 6.53-inch FHD+ that’s more resolution than any other phone in this price range, and it comes with Gorilla Glass 3. The Prime also comes with a quad array rear camera setup, with 13MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, 5MP Macro and a 2MP depth. At the front, there is a single 8MP selfie camera. The phone features a massive 5020mAh battery, with 18W fast charging support, though you get only a 10W charger in the box. This is the only phone on the list with a modern USB Type-C power connector, which is a huge plus. The phone is available in three colours: grey, blue and green.

