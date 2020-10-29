Are you a coffee lover who’s been stuck at home and have not been able to whip yourself up the perfect cup? Dalgona didn’t work out for you? No need to worry. With coffee shops slowly reopening across the city, it is the ideal time to grab a cup of the best coffee out there. We have picked out 5 places to get the best coffee in Mumbai. All of them are welcoming guests so, head over there, and try for yourself!



Vegan friendly



KCroasters serves a number of delectable beverages, including Thai Coconut Coldbrew (Rs 250) and a steaming cup of Activated Charcoal Mint Mocha (Rs 260). The star of the show is their Vegan Iced Lattes, available in multiple flavours: Almond Date Coldbrew Latte (Rs 250), Maple Walnut Colbrew Latte (Rs 250), and Coconut Vietnamese Coldbrew (Rs 250). KCroasters also gives you the option of replacing ingredients to make your beverage lactose-free and offers a variety of vegan milk.



AT: Multiple Outlets across the city

TIME: 8 AM to 9:30 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 9136650280 (Khar)

LOG ONTO: https://kcroasters.com/

Mocha-tastic



Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters have grown at lightning speed owing to their first rate coffee. They have outlets across the city, most of whom are open for dine-in while some are only delivering. Blue Tokai offers multiple interesting Mochas (Rs 220) for you to relish: Peppermint, Chilli Cinnamon, and Sea Salt. For those who would like to opt for something cold, their Coffee Tonic (Rs 240), which is a unique blend of tonic and espresso, is a must-try.



AT: Multiple Outlets across the city

TIME: 8 AM to 9 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 8104113079 (BKC)

LOG ONTO: https://bluetokaicoffee.com/

La Cafe en Rose

Coffee by DiBella is a regular haunt of coffee enthusiasts owing to its wide range of specials on offer. Cold Spanish Latte (Rs 260), Diamond Cappuccino (Rs 250), Sea Salt Iced Americano (Rs 250), and Signature Affogato (Rs 250) are some of the interesting options here. However, the Rose Cappuccino (Rs 250) is the indisputable must try at Coffee by DiBella.



AT: Multiple Outlets across the city

TIME: 9 AM to 11 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 9167199555 (Santa –Cruz West)

LOG ONTO: https://www.coffeebydibella.com/

Immunity coffee



An idyllic cafe to spend your winter afternoons in, Le Cafe brings the charm of French cafes to Mumbai. Among their host of offerings are a couple of gems, the Organic Turmeric Latte (Rs 175) and Aged Malabar Monsoon (Rs 195). The former is perfect for immunity building with its blend of turmeric and spices while the latter is a rich and earthy flavour, best for winters.



AT: 1st Road, Opposite B.M.C Office, Chembur

TIME: 10 AM to 11 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 67099977



Simple and strong



Opening for dine-in from the first week of November, Bombay Coffee House is the place to be if you like your coffee simple and strong. Be it an Espresso (Rs 135) or an Americano (Rs 165), you can be assured of your coffee turning out just the way it should be. Madrid Mocha (Rs 215) and Iced Caramel Coffee (Rs 230) are interesting options as well while the Irish Cream Coffee (Rs 195) is a must-try here.



AT: 248, Neelkamal Building, Opposite National College, Waterfield Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

TIME: 9 AM- 11 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 7738472857

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news