5 Places to get the Spiciest Food in Mumbai

October is observed as National Chili Month in the United States of America. The iconic dish is America’s comfort food and a medley of spices. Our country’s love of spices runs deeper than most, thankfully, so does our tolerance. Why not challenge our well accustomed taste buds to some of the city’s fieriest dishes? We handpicked five of the spiciest dishes in Mumbai so you could indulge in some piping hot food.



Spicy cheesy goodness

Try out the Hottest American Pizza (Rs 645) at Pizza Express to get that hit of spicy cheesy goodness. Topped with jalapenos, red chilli, spicy ‘Nduja sausage, chilli oil, and buffalo mozzarella, the pizza promises to be a delight. Pizza Express is currently open for deliveries as well as dine-in, but they are practicing a no-cash policy, only card or online payments are being accepted.

AT: Multiple Outlets in Colaba, Bandra, Lower Parel, Thane, and more

TIME: 11:30- 11 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 66562633 (Colaba)

LOG ONTO: https://www.pizzaexpress.com/



The wings you need

For those who always crave spicier chicken wings, the Little Easy serves Bhut Jholakia Chicken Wings (Rs 375 for 6 pcs, Rs 695 for 12 pcs, and Rs 995 for 18 pcs). For the uninitiated, Bhut Jholakia is a notoriously spicy pepper from Northeast India which made it to the Guinness Book of Records for its spice quotient (over 100 times spicier than Tabasco). If that doesn’t frighten you, grab a tub of these juicy wings and you will not regret it.



AT: 231 A, Link Corner, Linking Road, Bandra West

TIME: 12- 11:30 PM Tuesday-Sunday, Closed on Monday

CALL: 9892922232

Careful while you slurp

Fatty Bao offers a steaming bowl of Spicy Red Chicken Ramen (Rs 540). The flavourful dish comprises chilli broth, dashi (stock) with lemongrass, kaffir lime, minced chicken, scallion, soft boiled egg, and sauteed leeks. The lemongrass and kaffir complement each other perfectly and enhance the flavour of the broth. Fatty Bao is offering deliveries and welcoming guests for dine-in as well.



AT: Ground Floor, Summerville, 33rd Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

TIME: 12- 3:30 PM, 7-11:30 PM Tuesday-Sunday, Closed on Monday

CALL: +918928746233

LOG ONTO: https://www.olivebarandkitchen.com/fattybao.html



Healthy needn’t be bland

Open for dine-in and deliveries, the city’s first eatery to hire hearing and speech impaired staff, Mirchi and Mime is a trailblazer. Their Bhut Jholakia Broccoli (Rs 325) is a tandoori preparation with Bhut Jholokia marinade served on a bed of tzatziki yoghurt making it the ideal dish for those who prefer healthier alternatives. The tangy yoghurt cuts down the spiciness of the marinade yet brings out a blend of flavours.

AT: Trans Ocean House, Hiranandani Business Park, Lake Boulevard, Powai

TIME: 12:30-3 PM, 6:30-11 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 41415151

LOG ONTO: http://mirchiandmime.com/contact-us-01/

Steaming and spicy

Presently welcoming guests for dine-in, Foo serves a wide array of spicy dim sums catering to both meat eaters and vegetarians. Spicy Tofu Dumpling (Rs 360) and Daikon Peking ChillI Oil Dumpling (Rs 305) are among the top contenders for vegetarians while Spicy Seafood Peking Dumpling (Rs 410) and Chilli Duck Dumpling (Rs 410) cannot be missed by non-vegetarians. They offer takeaways out of their Parel establishment but if you wish to order in, their Churchgate (Foo Town) and Powai outlets (Foo Powai) are delivering.

AT: First Floor, Phoenix Mall, S B Marg, Lower Parel West

TIME: 12-11:30 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 8657407778

