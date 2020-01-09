5 Reasons why Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman will be a riot!

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman is finally here and it's completely different from what we expected, and in all the good ways. Ever since the film has been announced, we were expecting this to be a love story of an aging man and a young girl, something on the lines of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De, but director Nitin Kakkar has some other plans for us.

Remember Salman Khan, Aditya Narayan and Twinkle Khanna's Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai? The plot of that film gets a modern twist. An aging playboy who wears his flirtatious mien on his sleeves discovers he's the father of a teenaged girl and is horrified to know about the truth of the mother. But as stated, that film was sweet and simple, this one seems to be a ride!

The trailer is out and in case you missed it, here it is again:

And here are the 5 reasons why we feel Jawaani Jaaneman will be a joyride:

1. Saif Ali Khan

We have said this before and we reiterate that this Khan is the most audacious of all the other Khans in Tinsel Town. His film choices are driven by instincts and not box-office calculations. Right from Go Goa Gone to Chef to Happy Ending, there may be some western touches to his choices, but the actor nails all his films with his endearing and enigmatic performances.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks his return to the ground he owned back when the Millennium began. The days of Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Hum Tum might be back, and we also get a glimpse of the character he essayed in the 2012 Cocktail, and needless to say, the man is aging like fine wine.

2. Alaya F

The makers introduced Alaya F to the world-by stating loud and clear- New Star of the New Decade. The actress plays Khan's daughter in the film and has a childlike quality to her persona. She looks confident and charming, and her chemistry with the actor could be something to look forward to when the film comes out.

3. Tabu

Tabu is one star who can elevate any film by just being in it! Right from AndhaDhun to Drishyam to De De Pyaar De, she nearly owned all of them by her towering persona and superlative performances. In Jawaani Jaaneman, she plays a hippy and is a real hoot. Think of her as Veronica from Cocktail, unassuming and unfazed, a free bird who lives life on her own terms. And yes, someone who hates phone calls!

4. Saif and Alaya F's Chemistry

As stated above, Khan and Alaya look fantastic together even though they play father and daughter. Their scenes are laced with fun, frolic and a few tears too. But this is just the tip of the iceberg, there are a lot of trump cards awaiting us on January 31.

5. Saif and Tabu

We saw them twice in the same year- Hum Saath Saath Hain and Biwi No. 1, and this happened all the way back in 1999. 21 years later, the actors are as polished as they were then. Here are two people from Bollywood that will never lose their mojo. Right?

