5 Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif movies that are a must watch!

He has the swag and she is the epitome of hotness, yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about the most happening onscreen pair in Bollywood, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif. Their Jodi has always been in the news for their real-life equation, however, when it comes to reel life there is no doubt that these two stars have great on-screen chemistry. Every time they come together on the big screen, they complement each other beautifully and leave 'SalRina' fans wanting for more.

If you are a Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fan, here are 5 movies you should definitely watch:

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya brought Salman and Katrina together for the first time. Even though the movie does not end with them being together but it gave viewers a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry with a comical touch to it.

Partner

As the name suggests, this movie was a perfect combination of romance and comedy. This was the second time Salman and Katrina came together though they were not paired opposite each other. Even though they had very few scenes together, Salman and Katrina fans were not disappointed as they burnt the dance floor with their dance moves on the song 'Soni de nakhre'.

Yuvvraaj

Yuvraaj is in a true sense brought Salman and Katrina together as the lead pair on the silver screen. This musical love story was nothing less than a fairytale as Salman and Katrina looked like a prince and princess throughout the movie.

Ek Tha Tiger

This spy thriller gave Katrina the biggest hit of her Bollywood career and that too with her favorite co-star, Salman Khan. Ek tha Tiger was a visual treat for 'SalRina' fans as they witnessed their favorite couple not only romancing together but also knock some solid punches at their enemies.

Tiger Zinda Hai

For five years, Salman and Katrina Kaif fans waited for their reunion on the big screen, which came true with the release of 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. You cannot dare to miss the sequel of this successful franchise as the duo is back in action with this mega espionage drama. Sony MAX will soon bring the most loved on-screen pair of Bollywood to your television screen with the World Television Premiere of Tiger Zinda Hai on 18th March at 1 pm.

