5 sandalwood trees stolen from Pune Raj Bhawan

Representational picture

Pune: In a major security lapse at the Raj Bhavan, the residence of Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in Pune, five sandalwood trees were chopped and stolen by unidentified thieves.

The incident, that took place on April 30, came to light when the gardeners posted at the Governor's house realised it the following day.

Despite being located close to a Police Station, this was the second such incident happening in the past two years at the Raj Bhavan.

Apart from the Governor, the Raj Bhawan is also available to the highest ranking government officials like the President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, etc, during their visits to Pune.

A case in the matter has been registered at the Chatushrungi Police Station on May 1 under the respective sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Police are investigating the case.

